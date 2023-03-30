AEA urges MSMEs to adopt more technology

The Managing Director of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Mal Shehu Abdulkadir, has urged MSMEs in the FCT to adopt more technology to enhance their…

The Managing Director of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Mal Shehu Abdulkadir, has urged MSMEs in the FCT to adopt more technology to enhance their productivity.

Abdulkadir was speaking yesterday in Abuja at the 10th edition of the Business 360 Clinic with the theme: Technology Utilisation and Innovation: Its Effects on SMEs’ Profitability and Productivity”. He said, “The Business 360 Clinic is a platform where MSMEs interact with government regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC, SMEDAN, CAC, SON, FIRs and more to enhance business profitability and productivity. At our MSMEs’ one-stop-shop, you can find all these agencies to make things cheaper and easier for you.”

In his keynote address, the Director General of NITDA, represented by the National Coordinator of Nigeria Digital Innovation, Yakubu Musa, said an effective way SMEs could increase their productivity was by leveraging the power of technology.