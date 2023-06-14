We’ll airlift all Nigerian hajj pilgrims before deadline – Flynas

The Saudi -designated Nigerian hajj air carrier, Flynas, has said it is on course to airlift all its Nigerian pilgrims before the deadline. It said…

The Saudi -designated Nigerian hajj air carrier, Flynas, has said it is on course to airlift all its Nigerian pilgrims before the deadline.

It said it has so far transported over 18,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

This was revealed by the Managing Director of the General Sales Agent (GSA) of Flynas in Nigeria, Alhaji Umar Kaila, in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The pilgrims airlifted in 46 flights, representing about 63% of the 29,296 pilgrims allocated to the airline. The air carrier has been allocated pilgrims from Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Borno, Yobe, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

Kaila said Flynas airlifted more than half of its allocated pilgrims “on schedule. This is apart from the rescue operations we conducted for some states like Nasarawa, among others.”

He said Flynas had positioned six aircraft for the 2023 hajj operation but only deployed five so far.

The airline operates from Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Sultan Abubakar International Airport in Sokoto, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 29,296 pilgrims to Flynas, 16, 326 to Max Air, 11,348 to Air Peace, 8,660 to Azman Air, and 7,833 to Aero Contractors.

