News | Top Story

Supreme Court Reserves Ruling In Atiku’s Appeal for fresh evidence Against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court reserved judgment after parties in the appeal adopted their respective briefs of arguments on Monday.

The seven-member include John Okoro, Uwani Abba-Aji, Lawal Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Tijjani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.

Atiku who contested the election under the Peoples Democratic Party is seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election at the apex court.

Details later…

