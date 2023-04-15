APC wins Yobe South Senatorial District

Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the…

Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the Yobe south senatorial election.

Senator Bomai of the All Progressives Party (APC) scored 69,596 votes to defeat his closest rival Hon Halilu Mazagane of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who obtained 68,885 votes.

Supplementary polls: INEC distributes election materials in Adamawa

NIGERIA DAILY: The Possibility Of Binani Winning The Adamawa Election

Yerima Adamu of ADC polled 652 votes, Jauro Ishaku of Labour Party polled 471 votes, Isa Musa of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 3,277 votes while Maisambo Barde of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) who scored 448 respectively.

While declaring the result at the collation centre in Federal College of Education Technical Potiskum, the Returning Officer, Dr Abacha Meleni, said, “I, Abacha Meleni, Returning Officer for the 2023 Yobe South Senatorial District Election, election held on 15th of April, 2023, that Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and is returned elected.”