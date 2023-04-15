Kebbi supplementary poll: Party agents distribute clothes, cash to women

From Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Party agents at different polling units where the supplementary election is being held in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of…

From Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

Party agents at different polling units where the supplementary election is being held in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State distribute clothes (wrappers) to women in an attempt to buy their votes.

The party agents positioned themselves at obscure areas to distribute the clothing material to the women in Kardi.

Also at Hisbah office polling unit, Marafa ward, Ubandoma/Takalau in the old town area of Birnin Kebbi, some male voters told journalists that they were given a bag of fertilizer and N200,000 to vote APC, while some said they were given between N30,000 and N40,000 to vote PDP in the governorship election.

A woman, who spoke to our correspondent at the polling unit, said she and some of her friends were given wrappers by APC and N7,000 by PDP party agents.

Rivers APC crisis worsens as Amaechi, others fight over party structure

I was spiritually prepared for Gangs of Lagos – Tayo Faniran

Women were also given wrappers, N3,000 and spaghetti to vote at Babban/dutsi TVC polling unit in Maurida/Karyo ward, Birnin Kebbi local government.

A voter said, “Some people were given as much as N120,000 cash by party agents to vote their candidates for the supplementary governorship election”.

Supplementary election is taking place in eight polling units of Birnin Kebbi local government. Three polling units at Marafa ward, one at Ambursa ward, one at Kardi ward, one at Makera ward, one at Gawassu ward and one at Maurida/Karyo ward.