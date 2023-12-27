ACF condemns Plateau attacks, lament rising insecurity

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the attack in Plateau State and raised concern over what it described as the increasing insecurity in the…

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the attack in Plateau State and raised concern over what it described as the increasing insecurity in the region.

ACF in a press release by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, regretted the attacks which resulted in the death of over 100 persons and left many injured.

“In terms of their gruesome impact on lives and property, the attack adds to sad memories of the bombing incident at Tudun Biri, Kaduna State and, by rampaging bandits in Zurmi, Zamfara State, both within just weeks apart.

“ACF mourns the dead and commiserates with the injured. The Forum condoles families of the victims and prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, as well as to fortify the faith of those left behind so they remain stoic and bear the losses with equanimity. ACF equally prays for quick recovery for the traumatized and injured.

“Without downplaying worrisome incidents of insecurity elsewhere in the country, ACF wishes to draw attention to how such attacks serve as graphic reminders about the perilous state of security of citizens in Arewa communities and elsewhere in general. As ACF reiterates its stance that every such incident is one too many,” the statement said.

ACF therefore called on the government to declare a state of emergency om security in all vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and follow up with comprehensive early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the active participation of community members.

“The government should intensify efforts in intelligence by all security agencies, including the armed forces, the Department of Security Service (DSS), the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), etc. in gathering actionable information to identify, arrest and prosecute perpetrators (and their enablers) of communal conflicts and insecurity.

“It should also roll out a containment and elimination strategies against the burgeoning incidents of banditry, terrorism, farmer-herder clashes, and all senseless killings, arson, etc and provide immediate relief and compensation for victims, and arson banditry and terrorism,” the statement added.

It however called on the government to empower community leaders, elders, clergy men, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation and cooperation.

Specifically for Plateau state, ACF called on elders, traditional and community leaders, civil society organisations, among others to intensify their conflict resolution efforts.

It urged citizens to avail the security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals, adding that no one should resort to glorifying terrorists with ethno-religious garbs.