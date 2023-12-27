Akeredolu, Na’Abba Helped Deepen Nigeria’s Democracy – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has mourned the death of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and a former…

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has mourned the death of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, saying they will be missed in the Nigeria’s political landscape.

Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), passed away at the age of 67 after a protracted illness.

Ganduje in a statement in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, described Akeredolu’s death as a big loss to the APC and the entire country.

The statement read in part, “As we reflect on Governor Akeredolu’s remarkable contributions to public service, we remember his unflinching commitment to the principles of democracy, his determination to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people he served, and his undying love for Ondo State and its citizens.

“Throughout his tenure, Governor Akeredolu exhibited exceptional leadership skills, fostering economic growth, implementing critical infrastructural projects, and championing initiatives that enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His dedication to ensuring peace, stability and unity within the state will forever be remembered.

“Governor Akeredolu’s departure leaves a significant void in our political landscape. His absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him, collaborating on projects or simply experiencing his remarkable leadership first-hand.”

In a separate statement, Ganduje described Na’Abba as a thoroughbred politician and legislator who meant well for the country.

He recalled the pivotal role played by Na’Abba when he served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives to entrench the independence of the legislative arm of government “even in the face of provocation” by top operatives of the executive arm.

“His rich experiences and doggedness even when faced with the risk of impeachment were contributory to whatever achievements we recorded at the National Assembly today. He diligently served Nigeria. His wit, intellect, diligence and warm personality were legendary,” he added.