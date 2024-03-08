ACF backs rep members’ push for parliamentary system

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has agreed to collaborate with a group of House of Representatives members pushing for a return to the parliamentary system.…

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has agreed to collaborate with a group of House of Representatives members pushing for a return to the parliamentary system.

The 60 federal lawmakers, led by Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, had met with the ACF on Thursday with the aim of garnering support for their proposed legislation transitioning from the current presidential system.

Chinda highlighted the need for support from regions and other important bodies for the smooth passage of the bill. He emphasized that the parliamentary system would enhance accountability among officeholders.

In response, ACF Board of Trustees Chairman, Bashir Dalhatu, expressed satisfaction with the initiative and pledged the ACF’s readiness to provide necessary support.

“We have agreed to constitute a committee that will work with the lawmakers to review the draft bill they have prepared and provide suggestions and input. We believe this change will be in the best interest of all Nigerians,” Dalhatu affirmed.

Dalhatu echoed the sentiment that the current presidential system is costly and ineffective, emphasizing the need for a change in governance style for the benefit of all Nigerians.