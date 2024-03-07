JUST IN: Tinubu suspends Salihijo, REA MD, orders probe

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors…

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the Agency.

Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, who announced this in a statement on Thursday, listed other affected persons as Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services; and Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

Tinubu also ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the “aforementioned officials in a fraudulent misexpenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years”, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.

The president, therefore appointed a new team to take charge of the agency. They are:

(1) Abba Abubakar Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services

(3) Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services

(4) Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

(5) Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project

Ngelale quoted Tinubu as saying he expected all appointees in his administration to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

“The president reiterates his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals who are entrusted to provide critical services to the Nigerian people,” the statement read.