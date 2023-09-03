ACCI, Turkish firm partner to create 1m jobs in Nigeria

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it is partnering with investors from Turkey, under the aegis of Turquaz Health Tourism, with a target…

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it is partnering with investors from Turkey, under the aegis of Turquaz Health Tourism, with a target of creating one million jobs in Nigeria.

Under the partnership, the Turkish investors would collaborate with Nigerian businesses in the health, energy, infrastructure, education sectors, among others.

Signing the memoranda of understanding at the headquarters of the ACCI in Abuja yesterday, the ACCI said the partnership would help reduce the level of unemployment in Nigeria.

Speaking on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony, the vice president, Commerce, ACCI, Sijuade Kayode, said, “The investments we are looking at, as a result of this partnership, are in the health, education, infrastructure and other sectors.

“These investments are key to creating jobs and to boost the economy. So, we are looking at about a million jobs from the investments that will come through this partnership.

“In the infrastructure sector alone, about 500,000 jobs can be created in a year. In the education sector, we can create a million jobs from it. All we need the government to do is to provide the enabling environment through policies and laws to support the private sector to thrive.”

The ACCI vice president said the chamber had signed MoUs with the Turkish investors, adding that “It shall be taken to the next level by visiting Turkey next month to discuss the partnership further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...