$25m Warri-Effurun water project set to begin operation

The $25 million Warri – Effurun water plant reticulation and rehabilitation project in Delta State is set to pump potable water to residents in Warri…

The $25 million Warri – Effurun water plant reticulation and rehabilitation project in Delta State is set to pump potable water to residents in Warri and environs in the next few weeks.

CEO of Don Domingo Water Company Limited (DDWCL), the company in charge of the water project, Temitope Akinyemi, said this during a visit to the project site by the Delta State Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Isaac Tosan Wilkie.

Akinyemi, while welcoming the commissioner on behalf of the Board members of DDWCL, said the visit marked a crucial step in the state’s commitment to clean and safe drinking water access for its residents.

He said it also demonstrated their determination to establish sustainable and dependable water supply infrastructure in Warri and Nigeria as a whole.

“The ultimate ambition of Don Domingo Water Company Limited (DDWCL) is to provide potable clean water while contributing its quota to SDG 7 to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030,” he said.

The commissioner who was taken around the site in the company of the CEO of DDWCL, Mr Temitope Akinyemi, and the chairman of the Warri South Council, Dr. Michael Tidi, who was represented by the Secretary to the Warri South Local Government, Mr. Joseph Oribioye, said the people of Warri will soon have water flowing in their homes.

Akinyemi told the commissioner that the company was ready to pump water to residents in Warri and environs in the next few weeks.

“The collective efforts of the DDWCL and Delta State government is set to yield remarkable impacts on the community through the provision of improved health and sanitation, job creations, and enhanced socio-economic development,” he said.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the kind of facilities on the site, promising that in no time, water would soon start flowing into the people’s homes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...