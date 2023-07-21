Abuja-bound Rep Member involved in auto crash

A member of the House Representative and immediate past, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun has sustained serious...

A member of the House Representative and immediate past, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, was involved in an accident on Wednesday.

The accident happened on the Ekpoma-Auchi section of the Benin-Abuja road while the lawmaker was on his way to Abuja to resume plenary.

Onobun was supposed to have traveled by air but reportedly missed his flight and decided to go by road.

It was gathered that the lawmaker representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, sustained injury.

The lawmaker’s vehicle was said to have somersaulted severally after running into a ditch.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, confirmed the accident.

He said Onubun was receiving treatment at currently at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

Aziegbemi said the lawmaker is not in critical condition, adding that he spoke to him when he visited.

“I can confirm to you that he had an accident on Wednesday and he had fracture in some parts of his body but he is responding and not in critical condition.”

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to Onobun, Ivy Adodo Ebojele, said the former speaker is in stable condition.

