Abiodun’s Aide: My father died 8 years ago but his name is on INEC register

Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, has said the voters register used by the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct the 2023 general election “is full of dead people.”

Hazzan lamented that names of late registered voters on INEC register have not been deleted.

He said this shortly after casting his vote at polling unit six, ward 14 in Omu area of Odogbolu Local Government, Ogun State.

He noted that INEC was building on the 1999 register, stressing that the commission should reprocess the entire voters’ registration.

According to him, failure of INEC to remove names of dead people from the list contributed to reported voter’s apathy.

“In this election and in this particular unit, we have the highest number of turnout, but if you check in relation with the voters’ register, you will see that there is voters’ apathy because some people on the list are dead.

“My father is in that register and he died about eight years ago. He hasn’t been removed from the register. So, INEC should have a working plan on how to get notified when voters have become deceased so that they can take them off effectively.

“I will advocate that at the earliest convenience time, INEC should reprocess the entire voters’ registration.

“I have always had a problem with our voters’ register as nation because it has been a build up since 1999 register. In that register you have many dead people who were yet to be taken off from the register. In that register, you had ghosts voters who were registered at that time biometric were not in condition to register.

“Building on that register using it as a measure for voter turnout, I am not comfortable with that.”