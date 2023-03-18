JUST IN: INEC staff protest non-payment of allowance in Bauchi

Some Ad-hoc staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) protested non-payment of transport allowances on Saturday. This delayed early deployment of the election materials in…

Some Ad-hoc staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) protested non-payment of transport allowances on Saturday.

This delayed early deployment of the election materials in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

Despite collecting election materials, the staff refused to leave Baba-Sidi Collation Centre.

But following the intervention of some senior INEC officials, the aggrieved staff got paid after which they departed at 9:15 am.