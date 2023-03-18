✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
JUST IN: INEC staff protest non-payment of allowance in Bauchi

Some Ad-hoc staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) protested non-payment of transport allowances on Saturday. This delayed early deployment of the election materials in…

Protesting ad-hoc staff at INEC office in Ushongo, Benue State.

Some Ad-hoc staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) protested non-payment of transport allowances on Saturday.

This delayed early deployment of the election materials in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

Despite collecting election materials, the staff refused to leave Baba-Sidi Collation Centre.

But following the intervention of some senior INEC officials, the aggrieved staff  got paid after which they departed at 9:15 am.

