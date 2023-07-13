Abducted Ekiti APC chairman regains freedom

Ekiti State police command has confirmed that the abducted All Progressive Congress, APC, Chairman, Mr Paul Omotosho....

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, has regained freedom.



Omotoso and two others were abducted while driving along Agbado Ekiti-Imesi road on Saturday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the victims have regained their freedom and reunited with their families.

He said this was made possible through the combined efforts of the police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

Abutu, while appreciating the “good-spirited” members of the public for their concern and relentless support, noted that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large.

The command urged all citizens to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest police station.

