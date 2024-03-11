Abbas tasks security agencies to rescue Sokoto, Borno, Kaduna abductees

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the mass abduction of hundreds of children and other Nigerians in Borno, Kaduna and…

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the mass abduction of hundreds of children and other Nigerians in Borno, Kaduna and Sokoto states.

He called on security agencies to go after the criminal elements that carried out the abductions in the three states and others kidnapped elsewhere and being held captive.

He made the call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Sunday over the abduction of students of a tsangaya school in Sokoto State.

He condemned the abduction of the pupils by suspected bandits which followed the previous ones in Borno and Kaduna states within one week.

It could be recalled that 15 pupils were reportedly abducted from an Islamic school in Gidan Bakuso, Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Saturday.

Speaker Abbas, who noted that no Nigerian should be in captivity, charged the military and other security agencies to go after the abductors and rescue the victims.