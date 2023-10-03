✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as chief of staff

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has approved the appointment of Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi as his Chief of Staff.

The Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, in a statement on Monday, stated that Dan-Azumi would take over from the Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, who is taking another appointment.

According to the statement, the appointment of Prof. Dan-Azumi takes effect from October 17.

Until his appointment, Prof. Dan-Azumi was the Technical Assistant to the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly.

He previously worked as a Special Assistant to the former President of the Senate, Sen David Mark, between 2011 and 2014.

Prof. Dan-Azumi hails from Zing Local Government Area of Taraba State.

 

