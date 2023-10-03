British Council unveils film lab, participants to get £100,000

The British Council Nigeria has launched ‘Film Lab Africa’, an accelerator programme designed to empower aspiring filmmakers and TV producers and boost the creative economy.…

The empowerment would be carried out through capacity building initiatives, technical training, mentorship and workshops with selected participants receiving as much as £100,000 pounds

Head of Arts, Nigeria and Regional Lead Creative Economy Sub Saharan Africa, British Council, Brenda Fashugba, who briefed newsmen in Lagos shortly before the unveiling of the new programme said participants would be taken through a 10-week long virtual training after which mentors would be appointed to help them shape the production of their short films.

She explained that at least 60 cohorts would make the training, adding there would be pitches where the best 20 cohorts would be selected at the end of the programme with each of the cohorts getting a grant of £5000 each, which translates to £100,000.

She said filmmakers using indigenous languages would be very much considered.

Director of Programmes, British Council, Chikodi Onyemerela, said women and persons with disability as well as people in relatively marginalised communities were encouraged to apply.

