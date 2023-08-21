Abandoned day-old baby dies in flood

The Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, has reacted unhappily over the death of an abandoned 1-day-old baby that died in…

The Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, has reacted unhappily over the death of an abandoned 1-day-old baby that died in the flood Friday morning.

The speaker who was at the scene after the baby had died said stricter penalties against individuals involved in baby abandonment and such heinous acts would be enacted.

He stressed that such legislation would deter those intending to commit such a crime in the future and reduce the occurrence of the incidents.

Addressing onlookers at the scene, the speaker said, “The state house of assembly is considering legislative measures to address the crime of baby abandonment in parts of the state.”

He reminded everyone of the inherent value of every life, especially the most vulnerable among us.

Ayambem expressed deep concern over the loss of innocent life and the growing rate of infant abandonment in the city.

He said children are gifts from God and deserve the chance to live, grow, and flourish.

“This heartbreaking incident is a stark reminder of our collective responsibility to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.

“No child should ever have to face such a tragic fate,” he declared.

He called on the community to unite and take action to put an end to such dastardly acts.

Residents of the Ikot Ishie community in the Calabar Municipality Council had raised the alarm and drawn the attention of the speaker who lives close by when they noticed the baby in the flood before he died.

The onlookers believed that the baby was left by the roadside under the rain which swept him.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...