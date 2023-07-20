A welcome decision by Senegal’s Macky Sall

On July 4, millions across Senegal and indeed across Africa, must have let out a sigh of relief when President Macky Sall declared that he…

On July 4, millions across Senegal and indeed across Africa, must have let out a sigh of relief when President Macky Sall declared that he would not run for a third term in the country’s presidential election due February 2024.

A 2016 constitutional referendum barred presidents from serving more than two five-year terms, but Sall, elected four years earlier, had long maintained that he was eligible to stand for another mandate. The new law, he argued, effectively reset the clock on his term limits.

He had earlier served a term of seven years under the old law which provided for a single term.

His long-running refusal to specify whether he would run in the February 2024 polls, and the opposition it drew from his political opponents, had thrown the country into high tension in the last few months.

In June, no fewer than 16 people were shot dead in a protest called by the opposition leader and Sall’s fiercest critic, Ousmane Sonko, who was jailed for two years in what was believed to be a politically motivated trial.

On the eve of Sall’s nationwide address, Sonko had urged the public to “come out en masse” and oppose him.

However, in a speech carried live on his official Facebook page, Sall said: “Senegal is more than me, and is full of capable leaders for the country’s development in particular at a time of social-economic difficulties and uncertainties.”

Already, regional leaders, including the presidents of Nigeria, Niger, Guinea Bissau’s and the African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, have welcomed Sall’s decision, with Bazoum saying it would ease tensions.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement in Abuja, praised the decision and noted that President Sall, through his action put the interest of his country, the peace, and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

“The decision of President Mack Sall that he will abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term in Senegal is heart-warming. It has brought great joy and relief. I must commend my brother for his statesmanship.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest.

“The impact of this important decision will be felt beyond the shores and borders of Senegal and across our West African sub-region.

“By his example, democracy and respect for people, power will take stronger roots in Africa and will continue to flourish,” he said.

Daily Trust joins millions of Senegalese and other Africans to welcome this decision as it has saved Senegal and Africa a potential crisis that would have engulfed them. It is more important given that the region is battling to find a solution to the political quagmire currently in Mali, Burkina Fasso and Guinea, where the military staged a coup. It is also important to note that the situations in these countries arose due to the failure of the previous civilian leaders to abide by their respective countries’ constitutions and their demand for a third term.

It is worthy of note that President Mack Sall has all along portrayed himself as a leading democrat, who fought and won the presidency in spite of attempts by the then incumbent president, Abdullahi Wade, to cling to power.

Indeed we believe it was time African leaders strictly adhered to the provisions of their respective countries’ constitutions, when it comes to terms of office. A president must realise that staying in power in perpetuity does not amount to good governance. A leader that will perform can use the few years allotted to him to make a difference.

Daily Trust urges President Sall to now lead his country in ensuring a free and fair election on February 24, 2024. That is the only viable legacy he owes his country and Africa.

We also urge Senegalese to note that the next months leading to the election are crucial to the country and should guard against throwing their nation into a state of instability.

ECOWAS and African Union also owe a duty to Senegalese to help them stabilise their democracy and should, therefore, encourage and support a peaceful election in the country.

A successful democratic change in any country in Africa must be seen as sign of stability and economic well-being of the continent and must be supported by all. Africa must make progress.

