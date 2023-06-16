99% of oil theft can be traced to Nigerian military – Asari Dokubo

Niger Delta leader and ex-militant, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has alleged that a large chunk of oil theft perpetrated in Nigeria can be traced to the…

Niger Delta leader and ex-militant, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has alleged that a large chunk of oil theft perpetrated in Nigeria can be traced to the Nigerian military.

Dokubo, who disclosed this on Friday to the State House correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, blamed the menace on the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy.

He, however, promised to support to the federal government to bring oil theft to “zero,” expressing hope that the Tinubu-led administration would “fish out” the perpetrators in the military.

“The military is at the centre of oil theft and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army and the Navy especially,” he said.

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revealed in April that the country lost 619.7 million barrels of crude oil valued at N16.25tn to oil theft between 2009 and 2020.

Dokubo said his discussion with the president revolved around oil theft and security.

He said “Myself and my brothers have assured the President that there will be zero oil theft and vandalization in the Niger Delta.

“We’re going to walk with an NPPCL and the IOCs to make sure that oil tapped is brought to zero.”

