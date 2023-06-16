Tinubu hosts Asari Dokubo At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu, Friday, hosted a Niger Delta rights activist, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Dokubo, the founder of the Niger Delta…

President Bola Tinubu, Friday, hosted a Niger Delta rights activist, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dokubo, the founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, is an ardent supporter of the President.

While the agenda of the meeting is still unclear, it may not be unconnected with the President’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta region of the country, as well as his resolve to rejig the economy and make his administration a people-oriented one.

During the week, Tinubu met with some eminent personalities from the region, including the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.

