9,100 Kebbi flood victims get relief materials

Kebbi State government has distributed relief materials to 9,100 victims affected by the 2022 flood disaster in the state under the Federal Government’s Special National…

Kebbi State government has distributed relief materials to 9,100 victims affected by the 2022 flood disaster in the state under the Federal Government’s Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention.

A total of 22,202 beneficiaries are targeted for the first, second and third phases of the intervention.

Governor Nasir Idris while speaking during the first phase of the intervention announced the formation of a committee that would ensure the items reached the targeted beneficiaries in each local government area of the state.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafidan Kabi said each committee would be headed by the commissioner in the local government or the special adviser in absence of the commissioner.

Earlier in his address, the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf recalled that the federal government has specially approved the intervention for 2022 flood victims and most vulnerable persons across the country.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...