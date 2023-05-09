9 kidnapped victims rescued in Edo

The police in Edo State have rescued seven kidnapped victims from a bush in the Ihevbie area in Owan East LGA. It was learnt that…

It was learnt that the victims were rescued by the police in collaboration with vigilantes after four days of bush combing.

City & Crime reports that on Wednesday, two victims were rescued while seven additional victims were rescued on Saturday, bringing the total of rescued victims to nine.

Recall that 12 passengers of a Toyota Sienna were on Tuesday last week kidnapped by gunmen on the Afuze-Iheivbe-Auchi.

The state command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said, “Seven victims – four males and three females – were rescued by the police on Saturday during bush combing. All the kidnapped victims have been rescued.”