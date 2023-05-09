Tax collector jailed 14 months for causing hurt, mischief

A Dei-Dei area court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old tax collector, Abba Musa, to 14 months in prison for causing hurt and mischief.…

A Dei-Dei area court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old tax collector, Abba Musa, to 14 months in prison for causing hurt and mischief.

Musa, who lives in Gwarinpa, Abuja, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing hurt and mischief and prayed the court for leniency.

The Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, then gave the accused an option of N20,000 fine and warned him to desist from crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mr Ifeanyi Okoro, reported at the Galadima Police Station on May 2, that the accused attacked him without provocation and caused him injuries in the mouth and nose.

He told the court that the complainant also alleged that the accused took his Infinix phone worth N40,000.

Ogade said the complainant was taken to the Gwarinpa General Hospital where N19,500 was spent on his treatment.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 240 and 337 of the Penal Code. (NAN)