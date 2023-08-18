82nd Birthday: IBB, an outstanding officer — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his wishes to former military President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.
Buhari, in a statement Thursday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, praised him as an outstanding officer who had a vision of development for the Federal Capital city, Abuja and the nation.
The former President wished General Babangida a longer life in good health.
