✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    News

    82nd Birthday: IBB, an outstanding officer — Buhari

    Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his wishes to former military President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.  Buhari, in a statement…

    General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)
    General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)
      By Muideen Olaniyi

    Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his wishes to former military President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

     Buhari, in a statement Thursday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, praised him as an outstanding officer who had a vision of development for the Federal Capital city, Abuja and the nation.

     The former President wished General Babangida a longer life in good health.

     

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: