82nd Birthday: IBB, an outstanding officer — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his wishes to former military President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday. Buhari, in a statement…

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his wishes to former military President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement Thursday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, praised him as an outstanding officer who had a vision of development for the Federal Capital city, Abuja and the nation.

The former President wished General Babangida a longer life in good health.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...