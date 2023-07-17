8 cultists nabbed while trying to lynch 2 rival gang members in Lagos

Seven members of a secret cult group, Eiye confraternity, have been arrested while allegedly trying to set two members of a rival gang on…

Seven members of a secret cult group, Eiye confraternity, have been arrested while allegedly trying to set two members of a rival gang on fire in the Iba area of Ojo in Lagos State.

The police also recovered one locally made pistol and one expended cartridge from the suspects.

Those arrested are Adebanke Bello (f), Adejare Oyelade (29), Oyekanmi Paul Kolawole (27), Omotosho Tunde (31), Moses Ishola (36), Wasiu (28), Tolulope Adebisi (38) and Ifeoluwa Izokpu (23).

Confirming their arrest, the Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that on June 28, 2023, at about 4pm, the police received credible intelligence that some persons were carrying out jungle justice on two persons in the Aratunmi area of Iba in Ojo.

Hundeyin said that police operatives swung into action and rescued the victims, Segun Ishola, aka Bouncer (31), and Auwal Daud, aka Blessing Boy (21), from being burnt alive, noting that the detectives learnt that the victims were being mobbed for allegedly shooting one Ojo, aka Lion, to death.

He further said, “One locally made single-barrel pistol and one expanded cartridge were recovered from the scene and the suspects confessed to being members of Eiye confraternity.”

