Anambra woman arrested for beating mum

The police in Anambra State have arrested a woman, Mrs Ukamaka Udugbo, in Abagana, Njikoka LGA for allegedly beating her 75-year-old mother.

The DPO of Abagana, SP Ifeanyi Umeh, confirmed the arrest when an NGO, 50-50 Action Group of the Women Aid Collective (WACOL) visited him about the incident.

Umeh explained that the police were informed about how the suspect had been physically assaulting her septuagenarian mother and that she was immediately arrested.

Umeh said that after investigation and documentation, the case would be transferred to the police command in Awka.

Mrs Ify Unachukwu, the leader of the delegation, thanked the police for the prompt response and urged the force to see that the incident was given due attention to serve as a deterrent to others.

Unachukwu described the act as “very unfortunate” for a daughter to beat her aged mother, and so discouraged young minds from emulating such bad conduct.

The NGO also visited Mrs Nkiru Okpata, the president general (women’s wing) of Abagana community, on the incident.

Okpata told the NGO that her attention was drawn by a community member of a video trending on social media on Friday which showed that the action happened in the Obeagu Umudun area and was perpetrated by Mrs Ukamaka Udugbo.

She said that she commenced an investigation and it was confirmed and that she launched into action immediately.

She further said, “I am shocked because Udugbo is one of the women leaders in the community; both in the church and her village. She attends the general meeting where we preach against violence against women.

“We are going to strip her of all her positions in the church and the community because she went against our rules and regulations.”

NAN reports that a video went viral of a woman seen beating her aged mother while bathing her.

The victim’s son, Mr Emeka Nwaokaka, expressed shock at his sister’s behavior, saying that their mother had been staying with the sister for a long time.

Nwaokaka said that his sister was remorseful since the incident broke out to public attention and described the act as “confusing”.

Mrs Eunice Anagor, the chairperson of the kindred where Udugbo hails from, assured the NGO that they would take care of the victim who was receiving treatment in a hospital.

Mr Ben Okongwu, “We do not want to take the law into our hands. So, the incident was reported to the police as the video clip was confirmed.

