BREAKING: INEC National Commissioner stripped in Adamawa

A National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (name withheld) has been stripped by unknown persons in Adamawa State. In a video seen…

A National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (name withheld) has been stripped by unknown persons in Adamawa State.

In a video seen by Daily Trust, the elderly man was seen being interrogated by some men.

“Tell us the truth and we will spare your life,” one of the men said in a commanding tone.

Another of the fellows ordered the elderly man to “put on your trousser”, to which the electoral official shook his head and mumbled some inaudible words.

“‘We will help you if toy tell us the truth,” another interrogator said.

They communicated in Hausa and rarely spoke English.

A background voice was heard saying, “This is not the INEC REC. He is a national officer.”

Daily Trust correspondent was able to identify a top official of one of the leading parties in the video.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer, neither responded to calls or messages sent to him on the development.

INEC had earlier raised the alarm that its national commissioners were harassed.

In a statement, Barr Festus Okoye, a spokesman for the commission, called on the security agencies to provide security for the electoral officials.

“The commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election.”

“The two national commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hindrance.”

“The commission would not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targetted at its officials or the process.”

Daily Trust had reported how Mr. Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Adamawa State, declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, as winner of the election under controversial circumstances.

Before his declaration, Prof Mele Mohammed, the returning officer, had declared results of 10 of the 20 Local Government Areas where supplementary election took place.

He had scheduled the continuation for 11am on Sunday.