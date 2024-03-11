✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
7 injured as explosion rocks Ogun

At least seven persons were reportedly injured as a gas explosion on Sunday rocked a steel company in Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Government Area…

    By Peter Moses, Abeokuta 

At least seven persons were reportedly injured as a gas explosion on Sunday rocked a steel company in Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that the entire line in the production of the company was affected by the explosion.

Sources said the victims have been hospitalized in a nearby hospital at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, paid an on the spot assessment to the scene of the incident and ordered an immediate closure of the iron rod manufacturing company.

Oresanya said under the rule of engagement with all the industries in the state, the state government will carry out  a thorough investigation on the remote and immediate causes of the explosion with a view to preventing future occurrence.

He added that the investigation will spell out in clear terms the condition under which the company can operate so that its workers can be adequately protected as well as property of its immediate communities which were affected by the gas explosion.

 

