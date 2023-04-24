7 arrested over fraud, drug offences in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State, has paraded seven persons over alleged theft, fake alert and drug-related offences. The suspects…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State, has paraded seven persons over alleged theft, fake alert and drug-related offences.

The suspects are Fakuade Ayodeji, 38, Micheal Samuel, 39, Bamidele Atowoju, 25, Pelumi Ojo, 23, Temitope Oke, 32, and Makinde Oluwaropo, 26, and they were arrested at separate locations in Ado Ekiti and Ondo State.

The NSCDC’s commandant in the state, Mr John Fayemi, called on parents to take full responsibility of taking care of their children by correcting them against illicit act that can jeopardise their future and constitute nuisance to society.

In another development, the counter terrorism unit of the command has issued a notice of warning to all landlords and landowners around Oyabam Hotel Federal Poly road, Ado Ekiti, to desist from harbouring cult groups.

The NSCDC said they would not hesitate to arrest anyone found troubling the peace of the environment as officers have been placed to comb the area.