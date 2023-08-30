6 die, others injured as building collapses at Borno IDP camp

At least six people were killed and three others injured when a classroom building collapsed in a displaced camp in Monguno Local Government Area of…

At least six people were killed and three others injured when a classroom building collapsed in a displaced camp in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday, sources said.

It was learnt that a classroom sheltering dozens of displaced persons in Monguno camp collapsed on Monday evening killing six persons, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

A member of the Civilian JTF, Bakura Ali, told our correspondent that the incidents occurred due to heavy downpour in the town.

“As we speak now, three persons are receiving treatment in the general hospital,” he added.

A local government officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the affected classroom had been weakened from a previous fire outbreak and hours-long downpour on Sunday caused the collapse.

“We have buried the deceased including a little boy according to Islamic rite,” he said.

