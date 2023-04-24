5-storey building collapses in Lagos

A five-storey uncompleted building located at No. 45, Ladipo Oluwo Street, GRA, Apapa, Lagos collapsed during a heavy downpour that occurred on Sunday. It was…

A five-storey uncompleted building located at No. 45, Ladipo Oluwo Street, GRA, Apapa, Lagos collapsed during a heavy downpour that occurred on Sunday.

It was gathered that the building was struck by thunder.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened barely 72 hours after a seven-storey building collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state.

A volunteer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu, who was among the early callers at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident. He said all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on the Sallah break so no one was at the site.

He noted that the state government must beam a searchlight on the recurring incidents of collapsed buildings which had claimed many lives and destroyed property worth billions of naira.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Public Relations Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident.

However, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Building Control (LASBCA), Mukaila Sanusi, in a statement said a number of contravention notices, stop work and seal-up orders had earlier been issued but the contractor still went ahead with construction work.

“This particular incident, like similar others, reinforces government’s repeated calls for responsible behaviour on the part of all stakeholders in the built environment,” he added.