404 inducted estate surveyors urged on professionalism

The newly registered estate surveyors and valuers have been urged to eschew all forms of vices and enthrone professionalism and ethical standards of the estate surveying and valuation profession in Nigeria.

The regulator of the profession, Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), gave the charge in Lagos during its 45th induction ceremony that admitted 404 qualified persons into its fold.

ESVARBON also unveiled newly innovated Board Lapel pins and decorated some eminent persons in the profession.

Some of those decorated included past presidents and past chairmen of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) and ESVARBON respectively.

Speaking to the inductees, ESVARBON’s Chairman, Gersh Henshaw, who lauded the new entrants, charged them to be wary of any act of misconduct that could lead to the withdrawal of their seal and stamps.

The two documents, according to him remained the property of the Board.

He said though they had all put in rigorous efforts to attain the registration, the Board will continue to be a watchdog and would not hesitate to discipline anybody found to have behaved below expected the standard befitting of registered estate surveyors and valuers.

NIESV’s President, Chief Emma Wike, who lauded the Board for initiatives to enhance the profession, urged the inductees to be worthy ambassadors of the profession by conducting their affairs in line with the defined codes of ethical standards.

According to him, NIESV on its part has progressively improved on its standards and ethics in compliance with the Board’s rules and regulations.

The guest lecturer, Claire Chizea, a leading estate surveyor and valuer, who spoke on “Integrity a sine qua non to professionalism,” said integrity was anchored on the perception of an image of honesty, truthfulness, accuracy, timeliness, foundational values for trust and confidence.

In his goodwill message, Registrar, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Umar Murnai, an architect, urged the inductees to enthrone ethical standards as specified by the Board, noting that Henshaw’s administration had done a lot to lift the estate surveying and valuers’ standard.