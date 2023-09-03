NSCDC nabs 3 suspected vandals in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, has arrested three suspected vandals and cable thieves for unlawful possession of communication cables. The…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, has arrested three suspected vandals and cable thieves for unlawful possession of communication cables.

The suspects were caught around House on the Rock Church Junction, Airport road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with fibre cables which were identified to be government property.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Okomanyi Comfort, said the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC FCT Command Patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals disguised as engineers pretending to be involved in cable works with the aim of vandalising and carting cables away.

While parading the suspects, the FCT Commandant of NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, expressed disgust at the level of vandalism and destruction of infrastructure in the FCT.

He vowed to intensify the onslaught against criminals and vandals defacing the capital territory.

“We are going to flush vandals out of FCT. Thank God you are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams.

“We will intensify our efforts to fish out all of them, and more arrests will be made in due course.

“These three suspects vandalised and carted away fibre cables but unfortunately for them, the eagle-eyed men of my patrol teams averted their plans.

“We shall deal decisively with them according to the extant laws to serve as a deterrent to others,” Odumosu assured.

The FCT Commandant hinted that the Command is working in collaboration with other security agencies within the FCT, adding that, collectively, they would sanitise the FCT by restoring peace and ensuring adequate security.

He commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his policy directions in the FCT which he said the NSCDC had keyed into for better service delivery to all residents.

The arrested suspects are Peter Kile, “M”, 27 years old from Vandeikya LGA Benue State; Akanuge Sammel, “M”, 27 years old from Konshisha LGA Benue State, and Justin Tundu, “M”, 31 years old from Konshisha LGA Benue State.

The Corps said the suspects would be handed over for prosecution after thorough investigations.

