4 Nigerians join the Oscars Academy

Kunle Afolayan, alongside Richard Mofe Damijo, Jade Osiberu, Shola Dada, and CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi have been inducted into the Oscars academy. The Academy of Motion…

Kunle Afolayan, alongside Richard Mofe Damijo, Jade Osiberu, Shola Dada, and CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi have been inducted into the Oscars academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on its website on Wednesday that the members who joined the class of 2023 are now voting Oscar members.

In the post, it said; “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 398 distinguished artists and executives to join the organization in 2023. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity,”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang noted that “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,”

In an appreciation post, Kunle Afolayan wrote; “Another Oppurtunity to serve, Shola Dada the writer of Roti and Anikulapo the movie and the forthcoming series is also a new member. Thanks for the invitation”.

Reacting to the news, an ecstatic RMD said his heart was glad. He also tagged the news as his “best birthday present” which came early.

“I just kept seeing the messages of congratulations but didn’t know what to make of it. My people did some digging and they confirmed it is on their official website. So, it’s official. Congratulations are in order!,” he wrote via his Instagram page.

“Best Birthday present come early! July my birth month comes not only with perfection but plenty gifts! Ps, I don’t know my sponsors for this yet, but when I do, I will say thank you again. My heart is glad!”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...