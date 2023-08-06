4 killed as mining pit collapses in Bauchi

Four miners were reportedly killed when a mining pit collapsed on them at Kogo Kadage forest in the Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.…

Four miners were reportedly killed when a mining pit collapsed on them at Kogo Kadage forest in the Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

A source at Yadagungume town who didn’t want to be named told Daily Trust that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the miners were digging and trying to excavate lead ore, in the process the surface of the land collapsed on them. The source added that the victims died instantly but they were dug out from the collapsed site.

The caretaker Chairman of Ningi Local Government Council Hon Ibrahim Zubairu, who confirmed the incident, said four people were trapped in the pit and three died instantly.

Zubairu said that the illegal mining site is located in the Kogo Kadage forest, seven kilometres away from Yadagungume town. He said, “On Saturday, I was informed that about four people were trapped in a mining pit, I directed that something should be done.

later on, they reported back to me that they recovered three bodies.

“I am not aware of the illegal activities of the locals because we have banned all sorts of illegal mining in the local government and it came to my surprise when I got the report of the incidence.”

He further said that he has constituted a committee tasked with the responsibility of checkmating the mining activities and land-related matters. Zubairu also said he asked the Burra Divisional Police Officer for supervision of the mining sites.

The Chairman warned residents of the local government to desist from illegal mining activities as the government would not spare anyone caught wanting.

The caretaker chairman also commiserated with the family members of the deceased and prayed for eternal rest.

Efforts to get the reactions of the State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakili, were unsuccessful as he did not pick up calls nor reply to a text message sent to him press time.

