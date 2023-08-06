Police smash drug cartel in Kano

A team of policemen from Kano State Police Command has smashed a drug cartel at Kwanar Dangora, in Kiru Local Government Area of the state.…

A team of policemen from Kano State Police Command has smashed a drug cartel at Kwanar Dangora, in Kiru Local Government Area of the state. This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Sunday.

The statement read, “Recall that on the 18th of July 2023 at

8:00 pm, a team of policemen while on Highway Surveillance Patrol along Kwanar Dangora, intercepted a Golf series 3 model motor vehicle on reasonable suspicion of the vehicle being recklessly driven.

“In a quick reaction by the team, the driver was pursued. While trying to escape arrest, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it eventually somersaulted. The driver was then pursued and arrested, with seven bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The commissioner of police ordered additional vigilance for more arrests and conduct of discreet investigations to get to the supply chain.”

Moreso, “Consequent upon compliance with the directive, sustained follow-up was intensified, coupled with community partnership and intelligence-led operations, including technical support.

“Positive results of these police actions led to the results of success on 4th August 2023 where the principal suspect, one Ladi Peter, a 47-year-old female of Agwa Kudandan Nassarawa, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was arrested in her residence.

“A total of 61 bags of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from her. Other exhibits include two sets of military uniforms, red berets, sets of shin guards and a desert boat were found in her possession.

”The accomplices, Umar Saleh, 38, of Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna North Local Government Area and Ahmad Naheed, 36, of Nassarawa Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, were arrested and all the suspects confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Gumel, directed the case to be transferred to the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano for further investigation.

CP Gumel has strongly warned that criminals will no longer have a hiding place in the state except if they either repent or leave the state completely. (NAN)

