4 killed, 11 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto-crash

Four persons reportedly died on Sunday while 11 others sustained injuries in a lone accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred at 9:59 am around the Foton bus, Aiyetoro axis of the highway.

The Spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the tyre of the commercial vehicle burst in motion, hence, the vehicle ran into a ditch.

According to him, 15 passengers, which includes three men and 12 women, were involved in the crash. Out of the 15 occupants, he said, three men and one woman died in the accident.

“According to an eyewitness account, the bus marked AGL 989 YA was coming from Ibadan inbound Lagos when its tyre burst on the driver’s side at Ayetoro axis on the expressway which led the bus to ‘summersault’ into a ditch,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the deceased’s bodies have been deposited at the Idera morgue, Sagamu while the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe.

He called on drivers to avoid speeding and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

