Olubadan Suspends Festival over violence

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, CFR, Alli Okunmade II, on Sunday, directed suspension of the ongoing Egungun festival.

This order reportedly follow some reported cases of violence, arson and looting of shops by suspected hoodlums in Ibadan.

Daily Trust reports that the monarch equally summoned all the leaders of masquerades known as Alaagbaa in Ibadanland to an emergency meeting.

Oba Balogun expressed sadness over the reported cases of violence and brigandage accompanying the annual festival.

He described the development as affront on his Palace because he vehemently warned against the festival being turned into avenue to wreak havoc.

Recall that Oba Balogun had on Wednesday condemned similar violence during the same festival that was reported at Alafara Olubadan.

According to him, “I warned seriously against what is happening when the festival was to commence and the assurances I got then were that nothing untoward would accompany the festival. But, the reports coming to me have been at variance with those assurances I earlier got from the masquerades’ leaders.

“No responsible leader would fold his arms or put on the cap of I care less when majority of those subjects one superintendents over are in agony and living in perpetual fear just because of the activities of a few misguided elements who find it difficult to be law abiding. This is why the suspension clause has to be invoked and how long it lasts would be determined by the outcome of the meeting of Monday afternoon.

“I use this medium to call on the security agencies to remain up and doing and ensure no culprit is spared. Whoever flouts the suspension order just given under whatever guise must be handled like a criminal. I’m for peace and there’s zero tolerance for whatever it is that will not give my people peace of mind.”

