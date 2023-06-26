4 injured as Gas Explodes in Lagos Community

Four people have been injured in a gas explosion in Lagos in the early hours of Monday. The incident happened at Ijaiye beside the Apostolic…

Four people have been injured in a gas explosion in Lagos in the early hours of Monday.

The incident happened at Ijaiye beside the Apostolic Church, Agege, where it was discovered that a shop stored with gas cylinders caught fire.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) preliminary report, it was discovered that one of the gas cylinders got exploded as a result of gas leakage and in the process caught fire.

The incident affected the shop whilst other shops and adjoining buildings were saved.

While no loss of life, four adults (3 female and one male) sustained various degrees of injuries (second degree burns)as a result of the incident and they are being attended to by the Agency’s prehospital care, alongside LASAMBUS .

LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu said, “The victims has also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital LASUTH

“The inferno has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

A post incident assessment was conducted by the Agency’s LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned to avert secondary incident.”

