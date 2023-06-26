5, 344kg imported hemp intercepted in Lagos

2.5 hectares of drug destroyed in Edo Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted two imported consignments of Loud, a…

2.5 hectares of drug destroyed in Edo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted two imported consignments of Loud, a strong strain of Indian hemp, with a combined weight of 5,344.1kg along the Epe-Lekki corridor and at the Alfa beach, Lekki, Lagos State.

The spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in a statement, said that based on credible intelligence, operatives laid ambush for a white truck conveying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2, 434.1kg along the Epe-Lekki Expressway in the early hours of Monday, June 19.

The statement reads in part, “The truck driver however jumped out of the vehicle and escaped in a security Hilux van escorting the truck after the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilised the truck conveying the drug exhibits.”

Equally, officers of the marine command of the agency, the following day, also acting on intelligence, intercepted a boat loaded with the same imported substance weighing 2,910kg around Alfa Beach upon arrival from Ghana.

Two Ghanaians, Monday Saba (30) and Hakeem Kwana (27), found with the consignments, were arrested.

In Niger State, two suspects, Abubakar Mohammed (32) and Nuhu Sale (43), were arrested on Sunday, June 18, on the Abuja Expressway in Suleja with 31 jumbo bags of hemp weighing 517kg, while a 30-year-old woman, Amina Alilu, was arrested with 171kg of the substance on Wednesday, June 21, in Ogbogodo village in Dekina LGA of Kogi State.

The statement reads further: “A suspected fake female security agent, Ogedegbe Dorcas (34), was also nabbed in the Ajegunle Asa Dam area of Ilorin, Kwara State, with 30kg of cannabis on Thursday, June 22, while in Oyo State, NDLEA operatives intercepted 42-year-old Segun Olajide with 49.2kg of same substance on June 24, in Oyo town.”

Meanwhile, operatives in Edo State stormed Ekudo Forest in Uhunmwode LGA where they destroyed a hemp farm measuring 2.494863 hectares, recovered processed weed weighing 67kg and arrested six suspects, Onyeka Onyedinma, Monday Onyedi, Alex Eboh, Edosa Imariagbe, Godbless Tunde and Godstime Osarobo, on Monday, June19.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...