4 beheaded in Ebonyi communal clash

The Effium-Ezza communal clash in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State has taken a deadly turn, with four individuals beheaded within a span of two days.

Two persons were beheaded while seven others were kidnapped and five houses razed when suspected warlords on Sunday attacked Ikachi village in the Akparata area of Effium on Sunday.

It was gathered that another two persons, a 79-year-old Paul Idu and a 47-year-old woman, Elizabeth Agbudu, were beheaded barely twenty-four hours after the first incident.

Residents said the attacks came in the wake of the Ebonyi State government’s presentation of a white paper aimed at resolving the communal clash, which includes disputes over traditional leadership in the area.

The Effium community called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and security forces to address the continuous killings and property destruction by the suspected warlords.

Dr. James Agena, the President General of Effium Autonomous Community, condemned the attacks and called for urgent intervention to protect Effium natives and restore peace in the area.

He noted that the latest attack is the third in a series of coordinated attacks on Effium natives within a space of one week.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Ukandu Joshua, confirmed the incident and said military and mobile police officers had been deployed to the community to safeguard the residents.