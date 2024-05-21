✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

4 beheaded in Ebonyi communal clash

The Effium-Ezza communal clash in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State has taken a deadly turn, with four individuals beheaded within a span of two days. …

Ebonyi State Map
    By Nabob Ogbonna, Abakaliki 

The Effium-Ezza communal clash in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State has taken a deadly turn, with four individuals beheaded within a span of two days. 

Two persons were beheaded while seven others were kidnapped and five houses razed when suspected warlords on Sunday attacked Ikachi village in the Akparata area of Effium on Sunday. 

It was gathered that another two persons, a 79-year-old Paul Idu and a 47-year-old woman, Elizabeth Agbudu, were beheaded barely twenty-four hours after the first incident. 

Residents said the attacks came in the wake of the Ebonyi State government’s presentation of a white paper aimed at resolving the communal clash, which includes disputes over traditional leadership in the area. 

Properties destroyed as explosion rocks Rivers’ varsity hotel

Kogi community rejects installation of traditional ruler

The Effium community called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and security forces to address the continuous killings and property destruction by the suspected warlords. 

Dr. James Agena, the President General of Effium Autonomous Community, condemned the attacks and called for urgent intervention to protect Effium natives and restore peace in the area. 

He noted that the latest attack is the third in a series of coordinated attacks on Effium natives within a space of one week. 

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Ukandu Joshua, confirmed the incident and said military and mobile police officers had been deployed to the community to safeguard the residents.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories