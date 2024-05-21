Kogi community rejects installation of traditional ruler

The people of Iloke Community in the Mopa-Muro LGA of Kogi State have expressed strong disapproval of the clandestine installation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun as…

The people of Iloke Community in the Mopa-Muro LGA of Kogi State have expressed strong disapproval of the clandestine installation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun as the new Elulu of Mopa by the Mopa Traditional Council (MTC) in Kogi State.

During a press conference Monday in Abuja, they described the action as illegal and contempt of the court as there is a pending lawsuit regarding the stool before the State High Court in Koton Karfe.

Chief Reuben Taiwo Famidele, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the Ipatia Ruling House of the community, urged the Kogi State Government to probe the alleged violation of the traditional rotation arrangement and to reverse the MTC’s action in the interest of communal peace and the rule of law.

According to Famidele, there are four ruling houses entitled to the Elulu Stool of Mopa, and the Ipatia Ruling House is next in line to produce a successor after the last occupant’s passing.

He said the MTC’s hasty and secretive installation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun, despite a pending court case and an Interim Order to maintain the status quo, raises suspicions of a deliberate attempt to disregard the legal process and impose an illegal Elulu on the community.

He appealed to the state government to ensure fairness and justice in the selection process.