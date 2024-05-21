✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Kogi community rejects installation of traditional ruler

The people of Iloke Community in the Mopa-Muro LGA of Kogi State have expressed strong disapproval of the clandestine installation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun as…

Map of Kogi
    By By Seun Adeuyi 

The people of Iloke Community in the Mopa-Muro LGA of Kogi State have expressed strong disapproval of the clandestine installation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun as the new Elulu of Mopa by the Mopa Traditional Council (MTC) in Kogi State. 

During a press conference Monday in Abuja, they described the action as illegal and contempt of the court as there is a pending lawsuit regarding the stool before the State High Court in Koton Karfe.

Chief Reuben Taiwo Famidele, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the Ipatia Ruling House of the community, urged the Kogi State Government to probe the alleged violation of the traditional rotation arrangement and to reverse the MTC’s action in the interest of communal peace and the rule of law.

According to Famidele, there are four ruling houses entitled to the Elulu Stool of Mopa, and the Ipatia Ruling House is next in line to produce a successor after the last occupant’s passing. 

He said the MTC’s hasty and secretive installation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun, despite a pending court case and an Interim Order to maintain the status quo, raises suspicions of a deliberate attempt to disregard the legal process and impose an illegal Elulu on the community. 

He appealed to the state government to ensure fairness and justice in the selection process. 

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories