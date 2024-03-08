4 arrested for allegedly killing student in Kwara

Four yet-to-be identified students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, have been arrested for reportedly beating a fellow student to death. The incident, it…

The incident, it was gathered, happened penultimate week, in one of the private hostels outside the school.

It was gathered that the students descended on the deceased whose name cannot be ascertained as at press time for allegedly filming them.

A student who confided in our reporter said “the victim later died from the severity of the beating meted out of him by the students.

The state police public relations officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), confirmed the incident to our reporter at the command on Thursday afternoon.

According to her, “The alleged culprits were four but I cannot confirm their names now. They have been arrested while investigation is still ongoing over the matter”.