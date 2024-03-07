206 pupils from 14 Muslim Schools write mock common entrance in Kwara 

A total number 206 pupils across 14 Muslim schools have written the 2024 mock common entrance assessment examination in Kwara State. The examination, held in…

A total number 206 pupils across 14 Muslim schools have written the 2024 mock common entrance assessment examination in Kwara State.

The examination, held in Ilọrin, the state capital, weekend, was conducted by the League of Muslim Schools Proprietors Worldwide.

The examination aimed at providing Muslim students with the opportunity to secure admission into various private Muslim schools across the nation, also held in Osun, Ogun, Abuja, Oyo and Lagos.

In his remarks, the state coordinator of the league, Ustaz Hassan Mustapha Taiye Agaka, said the exam serves as a crucial entrance assessment for admission into Junior Secondary School one (JSS1) in private schools.

“This exam enables schools to gauge the capabilities of their pupils and adequately prepare them for future national entrance examinations.”

Also, Hajia Rofiat Adeniji, state treasurer of league, emphasised that the examination serves as a practice assessment for the pupils based on the curriculum taught in their respective schools.

“The League of Muslim Proprietors Schools in Nigeria plans to award those students who excel in the examination, underscoring the importance of recognizing and rewarding academic achievements.”

She thanked the Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development for their support and collaboration.

Speaking with our reporter at the examination centre, the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaja Modibbo Kawu, urged students and pupils to prioritise hard work, commitment, and perseverance in their education.

Represented by Tanko Abimbola Barakat, Kawu emphasised the importance of the League of Muslims Proprietors Schools examination in preparing pupils in Muslim schools for other national common entrance exams.