39,220 obtain 5 credits in Maths, English in NABTEB exams

The Registrar of the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, has disclosed that 39,220 candidates in Edo State scored five credits and above including, in Mathematics and English Language.

Prof Isiugo-Abanihe, who disclosed this while announcing the release of NABTEB June 2023 NBC/NTC examinations, said the figures represents 73.19 per cent of the candidates who sat for the examinations.

She added: “A total of 49,529 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 92.43 per cent of the candidates who sat for the examinations.”

According to her, this year’s performance was better than 2022 examinations result where 58,679 candidates representing 69.73 per cent scored five credits and above including, English Language and Mathematics, and 74,346 candidates, representing 88.35 per cent of the candidates who obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

She said a total of 54,301 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,556 centres across all the states of the federation and the Cote D’Ivoire.

The Registrar also disclosed that about 239 candidates who sat for the examination were involved in malpractice during the examination.

