Police nab robbery suspects, kidnappers, recover weapons

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has paraded some suspects in connection with armed robbery and kidnapping in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, who spoke during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Abuja yesterday, said firearms were also recovered during raid on some black spots in the FCT.

He said the arrest of the robbery suspects followed a distress call about some strange and suspicious movement around Zuba Fruit Market, in which he said police operatives from Zuba division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested one Mukhtar Usman.

He said Usman, who upon sighting the police operatives took to his heels, was given a hot chase and apprehended by police operatives.

He said the suspect, during investigation confessed to being a member of a 5-man gang, and later led police operatives to arrest two of his gang members.

He gave the names of the robbery suspects as Abubakar Muhammed and Usman Mohammed, in whose houses two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and 35 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from

According to him, the suspects are cooperating with police authority to arrest the rest of the fleeing gang members.

He also disclosed that the police operatives from Byazhin division trailed and arrested one Chukwudi Ernest Ezirike, a wanted once chance kingpin terrorising Kubwa/Zuba expressway.

