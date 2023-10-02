3 men arrested for damaging crops, possession of gun

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three men, Suleiman Kassim, Suleiman Haruna and Aminu, for allegedly damaging economic crops and unlawful…

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three men, Suleiman Kassim, Suleiman Haruna and Aminu, for allegedly damaging economic crops and unlawful possession of a firearm in Ogbonna community in Etsako Central LGA.

The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, explained that the DPO of Ogbonna received a complaint from one James Akhabighimhe that he met the suspects destroying his economic crops during their illegal lumbering activities.

Nwabuzor said, “When James asked the suspects to pay for his damaged crops, they threatened to kill him with a gun. They attacked and injured him on his right leg.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...