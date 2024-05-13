3 killed as thugs engage in supremacy battle in Kano

From Ahmad Datti Three people were killed during a fight which erupted between rival gangs in Darmanawa quarters, Tarauni Local government area of Kano on…

From Ahmad Datti

Three people were killed during a fight which erupted between rival gangs in Darmanawa quarters, Tarauni Local government area of Kano on Sunday evening.

Trouble started after one Muhammad Barde,59, organise Gangi event (Cultural event for local hunters) to celebrate wedding of his children.

Thugs had taken advantage of the activity to engage in supremacy battle in the area.

Many of them brandished dangerous weapons and within minutes, fight broke out.

Commenting on the incident, Police Public relations Officer in Kano, SP Haruna Kiyawa, said the police responded to a distressed call and dispersed the armed hoodlums.

However, few hours after the fight continued among the armed thugs, leading to confrontation with the police.

Kiyawa said this led to the death of one Sadiq Abdulkadir, 23 of Darmanawa quarters and Muhammad Sani, 22, of Sallari quarters.

Kiyawa said police commissioner Usaini Gumel ordered immediate arrest of the organiser of the event along with two others.

A teenager Sadiq Abdullahi ,18, of Karkasara quarters was said to have died from bullet wounds when police were trying to disperse the thugs, according to residents.

Father of the boy, Mallam Abdullahi Yasayyadi, said he was in school when he was called to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital to confirm the identity of his son who died after bullet hit him in the stomach.

The bereaved Yasayyadi said he had left everything to God.

The police said full scale investigation will be conducted and findings made public